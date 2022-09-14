Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3,882.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 275,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Stock Down 3.3 %

About Credicorp

NYSE:BAP opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $182.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.