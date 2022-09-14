CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Up 26.4% Over Last Week

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $231,163.40 and $370.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

