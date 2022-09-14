Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 23rd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.