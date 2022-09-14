Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 23rd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
