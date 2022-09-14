Credit Suisse Group Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $60.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

American International Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. American International Group has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in American International Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

