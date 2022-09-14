Credit Suisse Group Lowers WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 950

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $905.00.

WPP stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WPP during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in WPP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WPP by 49.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in WPP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WPP by 219.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

