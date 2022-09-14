Credit Suisse Group Lowers WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 950

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $905.00.
WPP Stock Down 3.2 %
WPP stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.