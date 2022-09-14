Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DHY stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.