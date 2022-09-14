Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0058

Credits (CS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $56,513.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

