Critical Analysis: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Versus Systems and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining 0 1 3 0 2.75

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 430.97%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 277.67%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -620.58% -50.16% -39.17% Hut 8 Mining -58.30% 2.24% 1.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and Hut 8 Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $770,000.00 5.71 -$17.85 million ($0.40) -0.71 Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.85 -$58.02 million ($0.56) -3.63

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.51, suggesting that its share price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Versus Systems beats Hut 8 Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

