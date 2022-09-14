Critical Contrast: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) & Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) and Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for B2Gold and Ur-Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Ur-Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Ur-Energy has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 105.22%. Given Ur-Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ur-Energy is more favorable than B2Gold.

B2Gold has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and Ur-Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.05 $420.07 million $0.37 9.19 Ur-Energy $20,000.00 14,916.28 -$22.94 million ($0.07) -19.14

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Ur-Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 21.21% 11.73% 9.81% Ur-Energy N/A -17.24% -9.37%

Summary

B2Gold beats Ur-Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.