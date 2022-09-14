Critical Contrast: EZFill (EZFL) versus Its Rivals

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EZFill to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of EZFill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EZFill and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -132.26% -60.69% -55.93% EZFill Competitors -3.64% -1.44% 0.14%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 EZFill Competitors 183 989 1404 36 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EZFill and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

EZFill currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 32.29%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EZFill is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZFill and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million -$9.38 million -1.41 EZFill Competitors $8.03 billion $276.17 million 6.44

EZFill’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EZFill. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EZFill peers beat EZFill on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

