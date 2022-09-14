Critical Survey: Marpai (MRAI) vs. Its Peers

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Marpai to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marpai and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marpai Competitors 68 341 558 26 2.55

Marpai currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 164.13%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 56.16%. Given Marpai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marpai is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.0% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marpai and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -100.92% -115.72% -61.22% Marpai Competitors -1,770.64% -69.52% -27.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marpai and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million -$15.98 million -0.66 Marpai Competitors $2.07 billion $88.60 million 2.91

Marpai’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Marpai. Marpai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Marpai peers beat Marpai on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

