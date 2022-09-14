Critical Survey: Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) versus Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Mativ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mativ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sylvamo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mativ and Sylvamo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Sylvamo has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Sylvamo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Mativ.

This table compares Mativ and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ 4.91% 13.90% 3.90% Sylvamo 3.21% 136.59% 13.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mativ and Sylvamo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $1.44 billion 0.54 $88.90 million $2.47 10.00 Sylvamo $3.50 billion 0.47 $331.00 million $2.76 13.59

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. Mativ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sylvamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mativ pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Sylvamo pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mativ pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sylvamo pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sylvamo beats Mativ on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services. It serves healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation, and filtration end-markets. The EP segment produces various cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for the tobacco industry. It also produces non-tobacco papers for various applications, such as energy storage and industrial commodity paper grades. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe and the former Commonwealth of Independent States, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Sylvamo

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp. The company distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants and distributors, office product suppliers, e-commerce, retailers, and dealers. It also sells directly to converters that produce envelopes, forms, and other related products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

