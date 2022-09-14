Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,865,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $344,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Crown Castle Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.