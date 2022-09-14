Crown (CRW) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Crown (CRW) traded up 84.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $400,531.68 and $34.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,048.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00585519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00255552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,508,461 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

