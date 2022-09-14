Crust Shadow Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $801,437.42 and approximately $17,103.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

