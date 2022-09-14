CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $3.22 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CRX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $3.22 or 0.00016115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $274,002.54 and $3.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

Buying and Selling CryptEx

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

