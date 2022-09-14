Cryptex Finance (CTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.41 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00016737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $11.41 million and $1.33 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,201.55 or 0.99997703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.53 or 1.00022361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00060899 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00064911 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

