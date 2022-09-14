Cryption Network Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges (CNT)

Cryption Network (CNT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. Cryption Network has a market cap of $191,241.67 and $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryption Network has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One Cryption Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cryption Network Profile

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,437,680 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork.

Cryption Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

