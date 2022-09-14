Crypto Kombat Trading Up 104.7% Over Last 7 Days (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 76.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00020600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded 104.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $41,275.11 and $187.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 130.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.01158356 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00836446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021137 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat
