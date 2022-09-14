CryptoBlades (SKILL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $616,539.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029606 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades (SKILL) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,630 coins. CryptoBlades’ official website is www.cryptoblades.io. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

