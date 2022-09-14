Cryptocean Price Hits $0.17 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CRON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $42,786.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00778228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00820011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016141 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean’s genesis date was April 8th, 2020. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

