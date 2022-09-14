Cryptonovae Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $5,255.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s genesis date was April 7th, 2021. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,167,601 coins. The official website for Cryptonovae is www.cryptonovae.com. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAE is Cryptonovae’s ERC-20/BEP-20 utility token. It serves as a means of payment on Cryptonovae’s platform. Use it to pay for users' subscriptions or buy products on the marketplace. YAE incentivizes token holders who engage with the platform’s staking mechanism, contests or loyalty programs. Regular token burns and repurchases will be carried out as a deflationary measure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

