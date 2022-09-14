CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sidoti raised CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens raised their target price on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

CTS opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is -23.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CTS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

