CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CUB. Raymond James decreased their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock opened at C$0.17 on Monday. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

