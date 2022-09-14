Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $118.00

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $2,824.18 and approximately $118.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 261.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.87 or 0.01735970 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00818074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020675 BTC.
Cubiex Power Coin Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Power Coin Trading
