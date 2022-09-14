CUDOS Hits Market Cap of $25.22 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. CUDOS has a total market cap of $25.22 million and approximately $269,744.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 136.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.01166445 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00834692 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021072 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,041,267 coins. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
