Curate Price Down 3.8% This Week (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $526,806.90 and approximately $162,771.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00949865 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00822285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,462,172 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curate is curate.style. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales.In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.