Curio Governance (CGT) Market Capitalization Achieves $48,470.06

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. Curio Governance has a market cap of $48,470.06 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CGT is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. Telegram | Medium | Github | Youtube “

