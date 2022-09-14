Curio Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Curio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Curio has a total market capitalization of $59,838.59 and $44.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.17 or 0.99996770 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,218.87 or 1.00005211 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00056364 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012426 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005448 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065103 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
Curio Coin Profile
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
