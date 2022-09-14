D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,316,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,563,149 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 0.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 1.51% of D.R. Horton worth $435,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

