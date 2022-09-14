DA Davidson Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $53.00

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Zillow Group to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.51. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $105.85.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,370,000 after buying an additional 219,006 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 63.1% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 157,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.