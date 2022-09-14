DA Davidson Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $53.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Zillow Group to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.51. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $105.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,370,000 after buying an additional 219,006 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 63.1% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 157,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

