DAEX (DAX) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (DAX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One DAEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $20,465.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAEX has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.87 or 0.99997705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,116.64 or 1.00365723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064896 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.