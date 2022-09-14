Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Dakota Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Dakota Gold stock opened at 4.00 on Monday. Dakota Gold has a one year low of 2.78 and a one year high of 8.47.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

