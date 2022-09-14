Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.
Dakota Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Dakota Gold stock opened at 4.00 on Monday. Dakota Gold has a one year low of 2.78 and a one year high of 8.47.
Dakota Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dakota Gold (DC)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.