Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.73. The stock has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

