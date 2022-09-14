Daniel Alegre Sells 10,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.8 %

ATVI opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148,940 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,316,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

