Daniel Allen Gold Sells 146,935 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $4,707,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $3,309,705.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00.

Shares of MP stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

