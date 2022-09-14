DAO Maker Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00008524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $157.22 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 507.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.02990046 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00828367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020919 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 92,074,259 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

