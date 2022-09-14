Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Citigroup

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $128.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.67.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

