Darwinia Commitment Token Price Tops $10.79 on Exchanges (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $432,646.07 and approximately $14,801.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for about $10.79 or 0.00054252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token’s genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 95,709 coins and its circulating supply is 40,104 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking.TelegramWhitepaper”

