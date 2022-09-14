Darwinia Crab Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.09 Million (CRAB)

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Darwinia Crab Network has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Darwinia Crab Network has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00402514 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00814817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016386 BTC.
Darwinia Crab Network Coin Profile
Darwinia Crab Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.
Darwinia Crab Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Darwinia Crab Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darwinia Crab Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.