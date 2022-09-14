Databroker Price Reaches $0.0167 (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Databroker has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $353.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Databroker has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.19 or 0.99997724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.35 or 1.00144323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00059508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00065927 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

