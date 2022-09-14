Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 2,500 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Datadog Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,672.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,470,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

