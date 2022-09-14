Datarius Credit Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $42,447.16 and approximately $110.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.73 or 0.99996749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065144 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars.

