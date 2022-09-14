DATx Hits Market Capitalization of $12,109.36 (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $12,109.36 and $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DATx Profile

DATx launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for.Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

