Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Down 6.9 %

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

PLAY opened at $36.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,728,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,659,000. Hill Path Capital LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,198 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

