David Alan Smith Sells 897 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) Director David Alan Smith sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $24,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,121. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Alan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, David Alan Smith sold 3 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $81.00.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $224.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

