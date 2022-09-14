David Fennell Purchases 50,500 Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) Director David Fennell acquired 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,311.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,583,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,150,589.36.

Reunion Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RGD stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. Reunion Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$379.81 million and a P/E ratio of -21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

