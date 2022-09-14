DecentBet Reaches Market Cap of $35,027.38 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $35,027.38 and $65.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.87 or 0.99997705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,116.64 or 1.00365723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064896 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. "

