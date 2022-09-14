Decentraland Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $130.17 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $130.17 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00003695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485191/decentraland-whitepaper.pdf. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

