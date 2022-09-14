Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $352,193.81 and approximately $128,819.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 507.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.02990046 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00828367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology.The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars.

